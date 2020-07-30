After much anticipation, Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the eastern Caribbean Sea, and will make a move toward the coasts of Florida and the Carolinas.
The latest track brings a brief landfall over the Dominican Republic, and then back out over open water near the Bahamas. After that, the projected track skirts the Florida east coast and then paralleling the Carolinas coast early next week.
There remains a good deal of uncertainty regarding the evolution of this system in terms of position and intensity. Because it took longer than usual to fully form, computer models have been slow to come into agreement on the potential track and strength. For now, there is growing confidence this system will re-curve before making a full landfall in Florida.
As for SC impacts, it is too early to tell. The latest "cone of uncertainty" does include parts of SC, and this means some low-end impacts in terms of heavy rain and gusty wind for the coast are possible by early Monday.
So it's a watch and see game at this point! Stay posted on the forecast and we will continue to bring you the latest updates!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.