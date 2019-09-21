Tropical Storm Jerry continues its northern trek toward Bermuda and could impact the Island by Tuesday or Wednesday.
Additionally, there are two other tropical waves that we're monitoring.
One is south of Puerto Rico and has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next day or two.
It is forecast to move north, and looks as if it will move toward open waters after impacting the lesser and greater antilles.
As of now, there is no indication that it will move toward the U.S., but changes are still possible this far out.
The second disturbance is moving out of Africa and is forecast to become a tropical storm by early next week.
Much like the first system, it's too early to tell, but long range models are indicating that it will also stay in open waters.
As always during the peak of hurricane season, stay tuned for updates on any changes regarding any of these systems.
The next 2 names on this year's hurricane name list are Karen and Lorenzo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.