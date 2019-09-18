Tropical Storm Jerry formed in the central Atlantic Wednesday morning and is forecast to strengthen as it moves west.
Almost all computer models indicate that it will stay away from the U.S. as it turns north early next week, but we're still monitoring it closely.
Imelda is now a tropical depression still dumping heavy rain along the Texas and Louisiana coasts where flooding has been an issue. No impacts to the Carolinas will be felt.
Hurricane Humberto is now a major hurricane and will pass north of Bermuda, though it's still expected to bring hurricane conditions to that island over the next day or so.
There are also two additional tropical waves in the open waters of the Atlantic that have at least a chance at becoming tropical depressions or storms.
The next 2 names on this year's hurricane name list are Karen and Lorenzo.
