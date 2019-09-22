Tropical Storm Karen formed Sunday morning just south of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and is forecast to move north into the open waters of the Atlantic.
What it does after that is highly uncertain as some models move it into open waters while others turn it back to the west toward the US.
This will be monitored and updated in the coming days.
Additionally, Tropical Depression #13 formed Sunday evening just off the coast of Africa.
It is forecast to strengthen as it moves west, but at this point is forecast to turn north and out to sea.
That said, changes to its track and intensity are possible in the coming days.
The next 2 names on this year's hurricane name list are Lorenzo and Melissa.
