It's a history-making week in the Gulf, as two tropical systems come through back to back. We hasn't seen anything like that for the last 90 years!
Marco is now a remnant low, having made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River on Monday. The storm brought wind and rain to the coast but fell apart quickly. The bigger threat comes next.
Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen fast as it moves across the Gulf, making landfall as a category 3 major hurricane along the Louisiana/Texas coastline. This would happen during the evening on Wednesday as it looks now. Life threatening conditions are expected along the Gulf Coast as upwards of 10" of rain, nearly 10 feet of storm surge, and winds over 110 mph remain likely as the storm move on shore.
Laura could end up bringing us some rain and a quick round of possible severe weather Friday into early Saturday as the remnants move north of our area.
We will keep you posted over the upcoming days!
