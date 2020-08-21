Tropical Storm Laura has formed, and will potentially move close to Florida on Sunday into Monday, then potentially make landfall along the gulf coast on Tuesday night.
Laura could make landfall near the FL/AL border, we would be poised to be on the wetter side of the storm. This would send lots of rain our direction for middle of next week. If this trend holds, we could be dealing with a flood threat, and possibly even severe weather.
The area in the Caribbean is expected to move into the Yucatan Peninsula, then potentially move into the Gulf as a tropical storm. This could bring some heavy rain to areas from south Texas to Louisiana.
The main "steering" agent for these storms is the Bermuda High, but as each storms get to the edge of the Bermuda high they will turn north. That turn will be crucial to who feels the greatest impacts.
We will keep you posted over the upcoming days!
