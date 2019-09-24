Tropical storm Karen is poised to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to the island of Puerto Rico through mid-week.
Karen is forecast to emerge north of Puerto Rico later this week, slowly strengthening and also slowing down into the weekend. The track remains highly uncertain given the lack of consistency in the available models.
The official forecast calls for Karen to be near hurricane strength by this weekend, turning slowly to the west. There's plenty of time to watch this one!
Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed Monday in the far eastern Atlantic and is forecast to steadily strengthen into a major hurricane later this week. It could attain near-category 4 intensity by Friday or Saturday - the good news is it will be well away from land in the open waters!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.