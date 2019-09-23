Tropical Storm Karen formed Sunday morning just south of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and is forecast to move north toward Puerto Rico through mid-week.
Karen is forecast to remain rather weak in terms of wind speed until it clears Puerto Rico later in the week. By then, the environment favors some steady strengthening as it moves north of PR by Friday and Saturday. Its eventual track is highly uncertain as its forward speed slows.
Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed Monday morning in the far eastern Atlantic and is forecast to steadily strengthen into a hurricane later this week. By the start of the weekend, it could be a major hurricane in the open Atlantic. For now, it's expected to stay out to sea.
