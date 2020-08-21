Two tropical systems will be moving through the Gulf of Mexico as we head into next week, which is very rare in history! We hasn't seen anything like that for the last 90 years!
Laura is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane along the Louisiana/MS/AL coastline. This would happen during the day or evening on Wednesday as it looks now. This could end up bringing us some rain down the line as the remnants move north and east. If we were to see any rain is would come Thursday into Friday.
The area in the Caribbean is expected to move into the Yucatan Peninsula, then move into the gulf and strengthen to a cat 1 hurricane. This could bring some heavy rain to areas from south Texas to Louisiana.
The main "steering" agent for these storms is the Bermuda High, but as each storms get to the edge of the Bermuda high they will turn north. That turn will be crucial to who feels the greatest impacts.
We will keep you posted over the upcoming days!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.