The Atlantic hurricane season is still a month away, but a premature tropical wave has formed north of the Bahamas, but has little to no chance for development.
If on the off chance it does become named, it would take the name Andrea, the first name on this year's list.
Regardless, the only impacts it would have would be scattered showers along the Florida, Georgia and Carolina coasts later this week/this weekend with no local impacts what-so-ever.
While it is rare to have out of season tropical systems form, it isn't that unheard of.
In fact, just last year, we had Sub-tropical Storm Alberto, which obviously did bring local impacts, but that doesn't mean this one will.
Also, the previous years of 2017 and 2016 had May tropical storms named Arlene and Bonnie, so one could argue that May tropical waves and systems are becoming more common.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.