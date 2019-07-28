A cluster of showers and storms has formed in the southern Caribbean and has a small chance for additional development as it moves north toward Puerto Rico.
Right now, the wave is over the Lesser Antilles and is forecast to moves northwest toward Puerto Rico.
Regardless of development, heavy rain and possible flooding will be possible in Puerto Rico and Hispaniola mid-week.
Due to interaction with land, little to no development is likely, but as it moves north toward the Florida Strait, conditions will be slightly more conducive for development by later this week.
It does not appear that the Carolinas will be affected, but we'll let you know if that changes.
If this system becomes a tropical storm, it would take the name 'Chantal.'
