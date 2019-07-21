A tropical wave over the central Bahamas is being monitored for possible development, but overall chances for that are very low.
The low is currently bringing scattered showers and gusty winds to the Bahamas, and is forecast to move west and then northwest.
It's during this time, that it could slightly strengthen, and possibly even bring a few showers and storms to the Florida east coast later this week.
If it moves close to to the coast line on its journey northward, the Carolina coast could also see a few of these showers late this week into next weekend.
Again, the chance at this point is very low (20%) for tropical development, but we'll let you know if that changes.
