A tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico has a decent chance of become a tropical or subtropical storm that could bring heavy rain and gusty wind to the southeast U.S. this weekend.
As of Wednesday afternoon the tropical wave is over the Bay of Campeche off the southern coast of Mexico.
Forecast computer models are in alright agreement that the system will move north toward the U.S. gulf coast and organize itself over the next few days.
Where they disagree is the timing and the path it will take into the U.S. and what it will do after it possibly makes landfall.
The U.S. GFS model has it moving quickly inland after making a Florida panhandle landfall early Saturday morning, bringing rain to the Carolinas Saturday and moving out Sunday morning.
The European computer model has the storm moving slower while making a New Orleans area landfall Saturday night and bringing rain to the Carolinas Saturday night into most of Sunday.
As far as the western Carolinas are concerned, both models (as of now) have the heaviest rain falling well south and east toward the midlands and the SC coast.
Any change in its path post-landfall could significantly change this outlook, so it''s important to stay up to date on the latest information regarding this system.
The name it would take if it became a tropical (or subtropical) storm would be 'Nestor.'
