After being dormant for the last few weeks, there are now 3 disturbances in the Atlantic that could become tropical storms this week.
The first two are right beside each other a few miles off the U.S. east coast and will at the very least likely become the first nor'easter of the season.
This would obviously not deliver any impacts to the Carolinas, but heavy rain and strong wind would be possible in the northeast Wednesday through Friday.
The second is in the central Atlantic and has a pronounced center of circulation, but still not very organized.
It is forecast to move west, but as of now, is forecast to dissipate before it reaches the U.S..
Of course, changes are possible with this forecast.
While being over a month away from the conclusion of hurricane season, it's important that viewers stay up to date with the latest tropical information.
The next 3 names on the list are Melissa, Nestor and Olga, which is what names they would take if they became tropical storms.
