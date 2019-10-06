The tropics have been somewhat dormant these last few weeks, but a couple of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic have a chance at becoming cyclones this week.
The first could develop off the east coast of the U.S. later this week and would likely move north and bring heavy rain to the northeast U.S..
The second is in the central Atlantic and slowly moving west, but as of now is not forecast to impact the U.S..
If either of them become tropical storms, the next two names they would take are Melissa and Nestor.
While there are no immediate threats to the Carolinas at this point, it's important to remember that October is not far past the peak of hurricane season.
We'll keep you updated on any changes of this forecast.
