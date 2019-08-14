Our latest surge of heat resulted in the hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday August 13th, 2019 as the GSP Airport hit a high temperature of 97°.
This beats out several days this summer where we hit 96° on the thermometer, and if you're wondering if it ended up being a record high, well, it didn't.
The record high for that day is 100° set back in 1999, and most record highs to beat in the month of August are at least 100°.
That makes beating a record high in August down here one tall task.
Believe it or not, it's been more than 3 years since GSP was that hot.
The last time GSP reached 97° was July 25, 2016.
Asheville tied their hottest day of the year by reaching a high of 91°, which was also 3 degrees shy of their record high of 94° set back in 1925.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.