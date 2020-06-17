Tuesday ended up being a record cool day for June 16 reaching a high of only 61 degrees.
The previous record was 65 degrees set back on that date in 1979, but the all time coldest June temperature in history is 58 degrees.
This was set all the way back on June 10, 1913.
We are set to warm back up to the 90s this weekend, and the long range climatological outlooks indicate near-average temperatures and precipitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.