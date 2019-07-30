Two tropical waves in the Atlantic are being closely monitored by the National Hurricane Center.
The first is a disorganized cluster of storms in the Florida Strait that will likely not organize further.
While no tropical impacts will be felt, a lot of its moisture will be the source of our increased storm chances over the next few days.
The second disturbance is currently off the west coast of Africa and is forecast to move west toward the Caribbean.
Its environment will become more conducive for development over the next 3-5 days the farther west it moves.
For that reason, it has a better chance of becoming at least a tropical depression if not a tropical storm.
If that happens, it would take the name 'Chantal.'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.