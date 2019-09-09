There are three tropical waves in the Atlantic, 2 of which that show signs of further developing over the next few days.
The closest of them is located just north of Cuba and now has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression by this weekend.
Regardless of development, it will likely bring widespread showers and storms to the Bahamas and Florida this weekend.
As far as local impacts are concerned, if it were to move north of Florida, some rain would be possible in the Carolinas next week.
Another disturbance just off the west coast of Africa has a small, but slightly increasing chance for developing over the next week.
Computer models indicate it strengthening, but it is WAY too early in the game to say that it will be any sort of threat in any specific places.
We'll continue to monitor it in the coming days as we continue through the historically most active month during the hurricane season.
The third disturbance in the central Atlantic is now down to a minuscule chance at development.
We'll continue to keep an eye on it, but right now it has the lowest concern.
