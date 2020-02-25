Upstate South Carolina, more specifically GSP International Airport, experienced its wettest winter season in history this season.
The meteorological winter season officially goes from December 1st through February 28/29th for data keeping purposes.
Since December 1st, GSP has recorded 23.45 inches of rain which beat out the winter of 1931-1932.
That Winter recorded 23.12" of rain, and yesterday's rain put us over the top as 0.71 inches of rain fell.
Additionally, this February is currently the 3rd wettest in history with 9.42 inches of rain having fallen this month.
Conditions are expected to be mostly dry through the rest of the month, so safe to say that not much will be added the rest of the month.
We'll update this if we get any additional rain through the end of the month.
