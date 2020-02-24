Upstate South Carolina, more specifically GSP International Airport, will likely end up experiencing its wettest winter season in history this year.
The meteorological winter season officially goes from December 1st through February 28/29th for data keeping purposes.
Since December 1st, GSP has recorded 22.74" of rain which currently stands as the 2nd wettest next to the winter of 1931-1932.
That Winter recorded 23.12" of rain, which would only require that site to receive 0.39" of rain tonight (which seems quite probable) to become the wettest winter in history.
It's also likely that GSP will experience one of the top 5 wettest February's on record.
As it stands now, the official rain total so far for this month is 8.71", which doesn't crack the top 5, it's likely that tonight's rain will put us in it.
We'll update this Tuesday once we get the final tally on tonight's rain.
