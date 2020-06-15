An area of low pressure is producing showers along the SC/GA coast and could potentially become a weak subtropical depression over the next few days.
Right now, the NHC has given it a 10% chance for tropical development which is quite low.
As of now, if it were to become a depression or more unlikely a storm, it wouldn't strengthen much nor lasts long as moves inland along the NC/VA coast.
We'll let you know if anything changes.
