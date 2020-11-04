The hurricane season just doesn't want to end this year. Hurricane Eta, which punished parts of central America with flooding rain and damaging winds is moving across inland areas of central America and eventually will re-emerge over the Caribbean the next few days.
As of now the computer models aren't exactly sure of the path of the storm. The general thinking is it will move over the warm Caribbean waters sometime on Friday and strengthen into a tropical storm again.
It is then projected to move across Cuba Saturday morning, then somewhere in the vicinity of south Florida later Saturday. The models differ from this point. The GFS model takes the storm near Miami, moves west across Florida then re-emerges and stalls offshore of Naples and Tampa Bay.
The EURO Model has a similar track until Cuba, then moves the storm NW near Key West then westward into the Gulf of Mexico.
It seems all the models are thinking a move towards Florida then west into the Gulf of Mexico.
In any case, a cold front could sweep up the moisture from Eta and give us a soaking rain sometime later next week. But we have a long time to watch it. Stay tuned!
