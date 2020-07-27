We're closely monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic that could become Isaias over the upcoming days. Right now it is set to be approaching the Caribbean later this week, and could curve north toward the U.S. late this weekend into early next week.
There is a lot of uncertainty about intensity and track right now, since it isn't fully formed and it will encounter some unfavorable conditions on its way westward.
The American and European models do not show any impact for the U.S. as it either falls apart of curves too early to impact the east coast. Other models do show that it could curve near the NC coast (Canadian model in particular).
So it's a watch and see game at this point! Stay posted on the forecast and we will continue to bring you the latest updates!
