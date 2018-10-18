El Nino conditions are likely this winter, and that means a few things. But one part of El Nino is the most dominant for our area... increased clouds and precipitation through the winter!
NOAA has released their winter outlook, and it shows the Carolina and Georgia with average temps, but most likely we'll see above average precipitation. It isn't a particularly strong El Nino, so it may not be overly wet, but we're expecting to see more storm systems develop with the subtropical jet.
So does more precipitation in the winter mean more snow? It COULD! However, we have had many El Nino years with average or less than average snowfall because cold rain, sleet and freezing rain become the more dominant types.
We'll probably see more dreary days with cloud cover and showers, mixed in with threats for winter weather from time to time.
Usually we'll see several opportunities to see snowfall, and hopefully for all of you snow lovers and kids out there we'll get at least one good snow! We'll keep you posted as the season wears on!
