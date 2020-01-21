GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – WeatheRate, an independent rating service that tracks weather forecasts from all TV stations in the Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson and Asheville area, has recognized FOX Carolina’s weather team for providing the “Most Accurate Weather Forecast.”
FOX Carolina’s weather team is comprised of Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent, Nicole Papay, Ben Dorenbach, and Isaac Williams.
“The certified Most Accurate Weather Forecast in GSAA is something that we are all very proud of, especially Kendra and our entire team of amazing meteorologists here at FOX Carolina,” FOX Carolina General Manager Charlie Henrich said of the announcement.
