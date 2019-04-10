The weekend brings a chance of severe storms to the region Sunday.
Friday’s storm system will fail to scour out deep moisture across the Carolinas as its main upper-air support will be pulling to the north. This will set the stage of a more widespread storm chance by Sunday as a stronger system organizes to the west.
In response to this stronger system, southerly winds will sustain moisture across the region as dew point temperatures remain >60° F. This moisture will interact with increasing upper-air lift as well as a cold front will produce major rain and storm chances.
While wind dynamics will be comparably weaker than areas to the west on Saturday, they’ll be appreciably strong to support a severe weather threat as storms move through. Instability/energy for storms won’t be overly robust or excessive, sufficient levels juxtaposed with the aforementioned shear values will create an environment supportive of damaging wind gusts and perhaps a tornado threat.
This is still five days out, but all signs point to at least some severe weather risk in the region. We’ll keep you posted as the even draws nearer, so stay tuned to the latest forecast!
