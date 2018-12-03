We're still dealing with a great amount of uncertainty regarding this weekend's forecast (big shocker... it's 5-6 days away!). However, we are monitoring trends for winter weather, and here is the latest...
Right now it looks like rain will move in area-wide midday Saturday. Rain will quickly turn to a wintry mix in the mountains, then potentially some heavy snowfall in the high mountains! Asheville and Hendersonville could see accumulating snow as well, but it all depends on the temperature profiles. And that will all be dependent on the track of the low pressure and strength of the high to our north.
The latest European model has shown a slightly farther north track of the low pressure, as the high is a little weaker. This pulls more warm air in, and would leave the Upstate with all rain through the weekend. The mountains would see a wintry mix, and possibly heavy snow in the far northern mountains.
The GFS American model is different. It puts a wet snow in the Upstate late Saturday night. But temps are really borderline, so it could be a rain/snow mix. GFS brings a significant snow storm into the mountains.
Take home message... we still don't know. I don't see anything pointing to a big winter storm for the Upstate, but certainly some light accumulations of snow are possible toward Sunday morning. We'll get you more detailed info as we get it!
