Our first possible winter storm could impact the western Carolinas this weekend bringing the potential for rain, sleet and accumulating snow.
As of Monday morning, here's what the setup looks like - a potent system from the southwest will bring in moisture and join forces with cold high pressure from the north Saturday and Sunday that could bring a combination of rain, snow and sleet to the area.
It will likely start as rain in the Upstate, and a mix of rain/snow/sleet in the mountains Saturday afternoon/evening. Then as temperatures drop Saturday night, a rain/snow/sleet mix becomes possible in the Upstate, especially along and north of I-85. The mountains see a chance for all snow late Saturday.
Concerning specific accumulations, for now the best chance of accumulating wintry precip. will be across WNC. This would include the chance of several inches of snow to fall in the mountains, while the Upstate has lesser potential for accumulating wintry precip.
For now, the latest computer model runs of the GFS (American) offer up more of a rainy picture vs. a winter weather picture for the Upstate. However, the latest European model still shows accumulating snow for parts of the Upstate.
While some precip. could linger into Sunday morning, it is forecast to gradually clear out Sunday afternoon.
**Please note that this forecast is still almost a week away from the event, and that there's always the chance that this forecast could change, so be sure to stay up to date with the latest weather updates this week**
