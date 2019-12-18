If you're like Bing Crosby and are dreaming of a white Christmas this year, then it might just have to stay a dream.
The Climate Prediction Center released its 6-10 day temperature and precipitation outlook for December 23-27, and it points to better chances of warmer and drier local weather.
But don't feel left out, because nearly the entire contiguous U.S. is expected to be warmer than average, but a bit wetter than normal in the western and Central U.S..
Usually in the Winter, if the outlook calls for above average temperatures, it doesn't exactly scream snow any time soon even with a wetter than normal outlook (rain would be more likely).
The definition of a white Christmas is having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.
It's likely that there will be some snow already on the ground in parts of the midwest and western U.S., but actual falling snow Christmas Day isn't likely anywhere.
Upstate South Carolina has experienced very few white Christmases in its history with the most recent being 2010 when 1.6 inches of snow fell at GSP.
The last time this happened at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport was back in 1909 when 2 inches of snow fell.
There have been several other instances where GSP has received a wintry mix or a dusting of snow on Christmas Day including but not limited to 1993 and 1969.
Given the very low number of days out of the year GSP receives snow, it's no surprise that this is a highly unlikely scenario in any given year.
There's always next year I suppose!
