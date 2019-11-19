The Fox Carolina Weather team has been talking to local schools all through the fall, and the number one question we get is "will we get snow this year?" or "how much ice will we see?" We wish we could give you an exact answer, but we can give you an idea of what the winter will bring based on the global patterns, looking back at past winters and of course our gut instincts!
We are looking at lack of La Nino or El Nino patterns dominating this winter season. Therefore we may see more variation in our weather (periods of arctic outbreaks, wet periods, dry periods, etc). According to NOAA, teleconnections like the Arctic Oscillation could be the main drivers of all these variations.
So essentially, in a neutral year we would expect conditions to be fairly "typical" for SC/NC/GA winters. NOAA has us slightly warmer than average, and average on precipitation.
One of the biggest snows ever across the southeast happened in 1993 (the Superstorm) and that was a neutral year. We also saw our third biggest snow on record during the neutral phase of the ENSO in 1987-1988 (El Nino Southern Oscillation). However, we have seen plenty of big snow events in El Nino and La Nina years. In fact our snowiest winters are a mix of El Nino, La Nina and neutral years.
Now here is what my GUT is saying... I feel like we are due for some ice and also a big snow. I think we will see 1 major event this year, along with another couple smaller winter events. On average we see 4.7" of snow in the Upstate each year, and I think that's close to what we will get.
All it takes is one big event, so make sure you are prepared this winter in case we end up with damaging ice or multiple inches of snowfall!
