Our weather for next Monday into Tuesday is up in the air, so to speak. Above, is the European model for later Monday, bringing in a steady rain across the mountains and Upstate on Monday evening.
We fast forward to early Tuesday morning, on the same model (Euro), and it moves the steady rain farther east.
Now looking at another model we use for forecasting, the GFS. It is much drier than the Euro model. The GFS model has light showers in the mountains, and nothing for the Upstate. Then skipping ahead to Tuesday morning, it keeps the rain over the mountains, with no rain for the Upstate.
This isn't unusual for models to disagree this far out. We'll have to wait and see if the GFS comes in line with the Euro with increasing the rain ,or vice versa. The German model is agreeing with the Euro in bringing rain in later Monday and Tuesday. Time will tell!
-Bob T.
