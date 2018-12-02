Our first possible winter storm could impact the western Carolinas next weekend bringing the potential for rain, sleet and accumulating snow.
As of Sunday evening, here's what the setup looks like.
A potent system from the southwest will bring in moisture and join forces with cold high pressure from the north next Saturday and Sunday that could bring a combination of rain, snow and sleet to the area.
It will likely start as rain in the Upstate, and a mix of rain/snow/sleet in the mountains Saturday afternoon/evening.
Then, as temperatures cool down to the 20s and 30s Saturday night, a rain/snow/sleet mix becomes possible in the Upstate especially along and north of I-85.
The mountains would be cold enough to support all snow Saturday night with some multi-inch accumulations, and depending on how cold the Upstate gets, some accumulations are possible too.
The precipitation will linger into Sunday morning and then move out Sunday evening.
As far as specific snow accumulations are concerned, at this point it's simply too early to tell, so as time goes by this week, we'll have a better idea of where the heaviest/lightest snow will fall along with what places will only experience a rain and a brief mix.
**Please note that this forecast is still almost a week away from the event, and that there's always the chance that this forecast could change, so be sure to stay up to date with the latest weather updates this week**
