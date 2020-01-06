The year 2019 was the warmest on record in Asheville, and the second warmest in Greenville (GSP).
After crunching the numbers for the past year, Asheville posted an average temperature of 59.1 degrees.
This is more than half of a degree warmer than their 2nd warmest year in 2017 coming in at 58.4 degrees.
While Greenville (GSP) didn't officially post their hottest year, their average temperature of 63.3 degrees is only a tenth of a degree behind the hottest year 2016 of 63.4 degrees.
Something else that catches the eye and poses some concern, is that 4 out of the top 5 warmest years on record in both Asheville and Greenville happened in the last decade.
That is really saying something since observed weather has been being recorded since the 1880s.
