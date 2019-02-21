Wednesday’s LOUD thunder didn’t happen by chance – there is some science behind it!
All thunder claps are loud; after all, each lightning strike causes a massive expansion of the air around it. However, differences in the temperature profile can amplify the sound of thunder.
Typically, temperature decreases from the surface upward into the atmosphere. Sound (thunder waves) travels slower in cooler air, having a range of approximately ten miles away from the lightning strike.
When temperature increases with height, things change a little bit. Warmer air allows for sound waves to propagate more efficiently and to greater distances.
So how can it even storm when the surface temperature is in the 30s? Well, thunderstorms can still form where the air is unstable – this time, the air is unstable aloft and not at the surface. This means air parcels cannot rise from the surface; rather, air parcels start rising above the stable surface where the air is actually warmer.
When cloud-to-ground lightning strikes happen in this setup, sound waves (thunder) still travel outward but are refracted in the process BACK toward the Earth’s surface by the layer of warm air aloft. This magnifies/amplifies the sound of thunder, making it sound louder.
This can also create a “rolling” characteristic of thunder – remember, most thunder cannot be heard beyond ten miles, but in this case, it can actually “roll” to distances more than ten miles.
