Tropical storm Zeta is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico this evening and could become a hurricane again overnight or Wednesday morning.
Once again, like so many times this season, the gulf coast, specifically Louisiana with get a direct hit from Zeta. Landfall will happen near or east of New Orleans Wednesday afternoon or evening, bringing them storm surge, destructive winds, and flooding.
Zeta will zip off to the northeast and slowly weaken to a tropical depression as it moves into far eastern Tennessee.
The Upstate will start to feel the effects of Zeta late Wednesday night into Thursday with increasing rain and thunderstorms. The winds will also start to increase Thursday morning and could gust up to 50 mph in some places. You might to buy some batteries and take down the big Halloween decorations because of the high winds. There could be some power outages. The winds will start to decrease in the afternoon.
There's a low threat for severe weather, but a couple of tornado warnings can't be ruled out.
Rainfall amounts could be 2-4" in the mountains with locally higher amounts, and possibly some flooding. Rain amounts will decrease moving to the southeast. Greenville-Spartanburg area could see 1-2" of rain.
The sun returns Friday and the weekend looks great with a cooler Halloween with sunshine and highs in the low 60s.
