Zeta has strengthened to Hurricane status once again and is taking aim at the Gulf coast.
Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall near New Orleans Louisiana Wednesday evening. Strong winds, storm surge and flooding will impact the Gulf coast and the surrounding areas.
After expected landfall Zeta will weaken as it steers northeast heading for the Mountains and the Upstate.
Our region already recieving rain from Zeta and as we get closer into Thursday the rain and winds will pick up in intensity.
The winds will also start to increase Thursday morning and By Thursday morning winds could gusts up towards 50 mph in some places. You might to buy some batteries and take down the big Halloween decorations because of the strong winds. There could be some power outages also. The winds will start to decrease during the evening.
On Thursday there is a chance for severe weather, strong winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado will be possible.
Rainfall amounts could be 2-5" in the mountains with locally higher amounts and for the Upstate 1-4" will be possible. Due to all the rain a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of the region for Thursday.
