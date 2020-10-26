Hurricane Zeta continues to chug towards the Yucatan peninsula this evening as a category 1 hurricane. It could strengthen a bit before landfall tonight near Cozumel.
The storm re-emerges into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and should maintain category 1 status until landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi later Wednesday.
We'll start to get impacted from this system starting Wednesday afternoon lingering until Friday. It appears we'll see some heavy rain at times which could lead to flooding. Thunderstorms could also develop, creating a threat of strong to even severe storms on Thursday.
We are looking at 2-5" of rain through Friday morning.
We'll keep you posted with updates on-air and online.
