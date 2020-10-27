Hurricane Zeta made landfall on the Yucatan peninsula near Cancun yesterday as a category 1 hurricane.
As the storm tracks over land, it has weakened to tropical storm status.
The storm will enter the Gulf of Mexico later today and should strengthen back to a category 1 hurricane.
A second landfall is expected to strike Louisiana, near the New Orleans location sometime Wednesday afternoon/evening.
We'll start to get impacted from this system starting Wednesday lasting through Friday morning. We're expecting heavy rain, which could lead to flooding. Thunderstorms could also develop, creating a threat of strong to even severe storms on Thursday.
We are looking at 1-4" of rain through Friday morning.
We'll keep you posted with updates on-air and online.
