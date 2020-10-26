Tropical Storm Zeta has winds of 70 mph in the Caribbean. It is expected to strengthen in the next 12 hours, eventually becoming a low-grade hurricane as it moves northwest.
Zeta will strike Cozumel and the Yucatan Peninsula this afternoon then enter the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. As of now it looks like landfall along the Louisiana coastline (New Orleans) as a hurricane Wednesday afternoon/evening.
We'll start to get impacted from this system starting Wednesday lingering until Friday. It appears we'll see some heavy rain at times which could lead to flooding. Thunderstorms could also develop, creating a threat of strong to even severe storms.
We are looking at 2-5" of rain through Friday morning.
We'll keep you posted on any updates on-air and online.
