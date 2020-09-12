Overnight we'll see decreasing showers across the region with areas of fog late tonight into Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 60s. Watch for dense fog early Sunday morning otherwise we'll see partly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms and temperatures near 80 in the mountains and low 80s for the Upstate.
A cold front heads our way on Monday still giving us a 30% chance for showers and T-Storms with high temperatures in the mid 80s for the Upstate and near 80 in the mountains.
Then we have a couple of nice days with lots of sun..cooler temperatures and lower humidity with high in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with lows near 60 Wednesday and Thursday mornings with mid 50s in the mountains.
We're watching Tropical Storm Sally moving into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthening to a hurricane eventually. It could make landfall near New Orleans Tuesday and Wednesday.
Moisture from "Sally" will try to head our way at the end of the week..Thursday and Friday. Expect showers and T-Storms..looks like the best chance on Friday with highs in the 80s and 70s for the mountains and lows in the 50s and 60s.
