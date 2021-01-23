Heading into the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear skies then increasing clouds later tonight. Low temperatures will be near 30 in the Upstate and mid 20s in the mountains.
For Sunday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures a little cooler than Saturday with highs in the low 50s in the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains. Sunday night we'll start to see some rain showers across the region with temperatures a bit milder, in the mid 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s in the mountains.
On Monday we'll have a pretty good chance of rain about a 70-80% chance. Most of the day will be cloudy with a few peeks of sun possible. Highs will be near 60 in the Upstate with mid 50s in the mountains. Lows Monday night will be in the 40s in the mountains and low 50s in the Upstate.
Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the week with low 70s expected in the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains with sun and clouds. Lows will in the low 40s for the Upstate and mid 30s in the mountains.
Our next chance of showers come Thursday and Friday with 50s and some 40s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
Friday into the weekend looks dry with normal temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.