For the overnight hours expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with warm and muggy conditions continuing. There could be some showers late for the mountains. Lows will be in the low 70s in the Upstate and upper 60s for the mountains.
Sunday, the first day of August, will feel like it, with temperatures again in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains with a 30% chance for showers and a few T-Storms. Sunday night the shower and storm chances continue with lows near 70 for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
A cool down begins on Monday as cooler high pressure builds in from the north. But with a stationary front just to our south, we'll see on and off showers and T-Storms beginning later Monday into a good portion of the week.
Temperatures top out in the mid 80s Monday for the Upstate, but cool to near 80° Tuesday through Thursday. The mountains only top out near 80° Monday then upper 70s into the end of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 60s, low 60s for the mountains.
For Friday into next weekend we'll see only a slight chance of showers and storms with highs warming a few more degrees, into the mid 80s for the Upstate, low 80s in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.