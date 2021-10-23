For the overnight hours we're looking at mainly clear skies for the Upstate, and partly cloudy skies for the mountains. Lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50 in the Upstate, and mid 40s in the mountains.
On Sunday we'll see partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures. The Upstate will see highs top out in the mid 70s with low 70s in the mountains. Sunday night expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s.
For Monday, a cold front approaches the region and will spark showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of the storms could contain damaging wind gusts. The showers diminish Monday evening. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows Monday night in the 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s for the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday look great as high pressure builds in, we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
The rain builds back in again on Thursday as temperatures cool down, and lasts into a part of the weekend. Highs will only be in the 60s, with some 50s in the mountains. At night lows will be in the 40s.
