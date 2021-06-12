For the overnight hours, any shower or thunderstorms will come to an end, otherwise we'll see mostly cloudy, mild and muggy conditions. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the upper 60s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
On Sunday we dry it out a bit with only a slight chance of showers, especially in the mountains. It will be pretty toasty with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. Sunday night we'll see mostly cloudy skies with some showers and storms possible late in the mountains. Lows will be in the upper 60s with mid 60s in the mountains.
For Monday, another cold front moves through. If it comes through in the afternoon hours we'll see a good chance of showers and a few strong to possibly severe storms, especially across the Upstate. Highs will be in the low 90s in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
Much lower humidity will filter into the region Tuesday and continue the rest of the week. The hot conditions will continue with upper 80s and low 90s in the Upstate and low to mid 80s for the mountains. Night time lows will be in the 60s.
