For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly cloudy skies across the region. There could be pockets of fog and a few showers, especially over western NC. Temperatures remain mild with lows in the low 50s.
Sunday will be quite warm across the Upstate and the mountains. With mostly cloudy skies we're looking at highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for the Upstate and low 70s in the mountains. A few stray showers are possible. Sunday night will be quite mild with lows in the 50s with a few showers possible.
The workweek starts wet with rain likely especially early in the day Monday, with some sun late. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 60s for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains. Lows Monday night will be colder under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 30s in the mountains to near 40 in the Upstate.
For late Tuesday we'll see rain developing and it will last into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s both days with lows in the 30s and 40s.
Thursday looks like our dry day, then more rain moves into the picture Friday into the weekend.
