For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly cloudy and mild conditions. There could be a few showers or sprinkles, especially across the mountains. Low temperatures will be mild with lows in the low 50s for the Upstate and near 50 for the mountains.
Sunday looks mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of a few showers, especially across the mountains. High temperatures will be top out in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Sunday night gets colder with a cold front, and a few showers possible. Lows will be in the low 50s in the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains.
Monday is much cooler with mostly cloudy skies and some showers, especially across the mountains. Highs will be in the mid 50s for the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains. Monday night we'll a cold rain, with a brief period of sleet and freezing rain across the northern NC foothills and mountains with lows in the low 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs near 60 in the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains. Tuesday night will be chilly with showers and lows in the 40s.
On Wednesday heavier rain builds in ahead a cold front and lasts into Thursday morning. T-Storms will accompany the front and some of the storms could possibly be strong with gusty winds Thursday morning. Highs both days will be near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Lows in the 40s and 50s.
