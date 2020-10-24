An area of low pressure moving through overnight will give the Upstate and mountains scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. There could be some minor flooding in poor drainage areas. Overnight lows will be in the 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.
Sunday looks to be on the cloudy side with a few breaks of sun possible and a few showers too. Highs will be near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains. For Sunday night fog is possible with lows in the 50s.
Monday and Tuesday looks drier, with partly cloudy skies high temperatures will top out in the low 70s with upper 60s in the mountains. For Monday night we're looking at a chance of fog once again with lows near 60 and 50s in the mountains. And Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s.
Then our attention turns to the tropics with the remnants of either a hurricane or tropical storm taking aim on the region. A steady to heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday. The models will likely chance path and intensity with time. We'll continue to watch it.
