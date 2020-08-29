We saw the remnants of Laura pass us to the north earlier this morning...but nothing in the way of significant weather came with it. The rest of the day was partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers... with temperatures quite warm in the low 90s in the low elevation and 80s in the mountains.
Tonight we'll see partly cloudy skies with a few T-Storms possible in the mountains and patchy fog late. Lows will be in the low 70s and mid to upper 60s for the mountains.
Sunday will start dry but expect afternoon and evening showers and T-Storms. High temperatures will be close to 90 in the Upstate with mid 80s for the mountains. About a 30%-40% chance.
For next week we'll see the best chance for rain and storms Monday..around 40%..then decreasing chances through the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday with low 90s Thursday and Friday. High in the mountains will be in the 80s with lows in the low 70s and mid 60s in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.