For the overnight hours it will be much colder with lows in the mid 30s for the Upstate and near 30 in the mountains. Bring in or cover the plants just in case.
Spring officially arrives early Saturday morning at 5:37 am, and we're looking at a cold start with cool 50s for highs in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Saturday night will be another cold one with lows in the mid 30s with temperatures near 30 in the mountains.
Sunday will be a touch cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s in the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains. Sunday night will be a tad warmer with lows in the low 40s and mid 30s in the mountains with mostly clear skies.
Monday and Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies with more clouds Tuesday and highs in the upper 60s in the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains.
We warm into the 70s for the Upstate and 60s in the mountains with increasing rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.
